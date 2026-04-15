Hot dogs and steaks and bacon, oh my! Meat raffles keep a beloved Midwest tradition alive
They’re called meat raffles, and they’re a tradition in a few pockets of the U.S. They’re featured mainly at neighborhood bars or at American Legion or VFW posts in Minnesota, Wisconsin and New York state. Players enter for a chance…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers coughed up a late lead and lost their 6th straight, falling to Toronto 9-7 in 10-innings. – Christian Yelich landed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury. He’s expected to be out 4 to 6 […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/13
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:10 PM
Softball New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 6 Royall 11 Necedah 4 Bangor 7 Hillsboro 4 (Mackenna Haugh 1×2 run scored for Hillsboro) Brookwood 12 Cashton 2 Wautoma 17 Mauston 0 Baseball Bangor 12 Hillsboro 2 (Dayn Langehr Complete game […]
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Edgerton Powers New Lisbon Softball Past Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:08 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets softball team won a slugfest over Wonewoc-Center 14-6 Monday evening. The game was closer than the final score would indicate. New Lisbon got off to a 10-3 lead after 4innings thanks to a big 2nd inning where they […]
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Undersheriff Zac Board Announces Candidacy for Juneau County Sheriff Following Retirement...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:07 PM
Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal has officially filed his notice of non-candidacy and announced his retirement at the end of his term, concluding a 33 year career of service to Juneau County. Following this announcement, Undersheriff Zac Board has […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Homicide suspect shot, killed in shootout with police (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police fatally shoot a homicide suspect. Officers on Monday spotted a vehicle connected with a homicide earlier that day on the city’s south side. They tried to stop […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ready for world’s largest trivia contest (STEVENS POINT) The city of Stevens Point is preparing for Trivia weekend – and the economic boost that comes along with it. Mayor Mike Wiza says welcoming players from across the country and […]
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WRN Daily: Tiffany pledges DHS audit if elected
by bhague@wrn.com on April 14, 2026 at 12:04 PM
Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany talked about health care in Madison last week. “We have to start with transparency. Only through that can we have greater choice and competition. Other things that need to be done in regards […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 14, 2026 at 11:29 AM
The Bucks are officially looking for a new head coach after Doc Rivers stepped down on Monday – The Brewers look to end a 5-game losing streak when they open a 3-game series against Toronto tonight – Wisconsin hockey forward Christian […]
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Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM
Softball Riverdale 11 Royall 9 New Lisbon 17 La Farge 13 Tomah 8 DeForest 4 Tomah 9 Madison Edgewood 8 Baseball Wisconsin Dells 6 Reedsburg 5 Adams-Friendship 8 Loyal 7 Cashton 2 Seneca 0 Brookwood 12 Westby 7 New Lisbon/Necedah defeated […]
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