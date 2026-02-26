US women's hockey team has date in July with Flavor Flav in Vegas to celebrate gold medal victory
The United States women’s hockey team has a date with Flavor Flav in Las Vegas in July to celebrate its gold medal victory from the Milan Cortina Olympics. The rapper posted a note on his X account announcing he’s hosting…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM
State Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez charged with disorderly conduct (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed against a member of the Wisconsin Legislature. Milwaukee Democrat, Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez is charged with disorderly conduct in […]
City of Elroy Accepting Letter of Interest for Vacant Library Board Spot
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:39 PM
The City of Elroy is currently accepting letters of interest from residents who are interested in filling a vacant position on the Elroy Public Library Board. The Library Board plays a vital role in shaping the vision, policies, and long term […]
Nicki Ells Selected as Next Adams-Friendship District Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM
The Adams-Friendship School District is excited to announce that Nicki Ells has been selected as the next District Administrator. Nicki currently serves as the district’s Business Manager and has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vance visit follows on State of the Union (PLOVER) The Vice President is in Central Wisconsin today. J.D. Vance’s Thursday visit to a machining facility in Plover is his first to the state since last August, when he highlighted President […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 26, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Bucks picked up their 8th win in the last 10 games, knocking off Cleveland 118-116 – The basketball Badgers laid an egg out west, falling to Oregon 85-71 – The Badger women’s hockey Olympians are back and getting ready for the […]
Seeley, Brenda Age 67 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 7:43 PM
Brenda was born February 3 1959 at St Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Norma Frank. She was born with a heart condition which was supposed to keep her inside while other children were playing outside. Despite many attempts to keep […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 70 Adams-Friendship 53 Ithaca 82 Weston 33 Lodi 82 Wisconsin Dells 59 WIAA Regional Qrt-Final girls basketball scores from Tuesday night. D2 Sparta 74 Tomah 47 Stoughton 53 Reedsburg 48 D3 West Salem 103 […]
Brookwood Uses Big Run to Defeat Hillsboro and Move on in Girls Post-Season
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 6:02 PM
The Brookwood Falcons Girls basketball team used a 24-0 run midway thru the game to pull away from Hillsboro 61-37. Brookwood’s zone defense caused plenty of havoc leading to a plethora of Hillsboro turnovers. Offensively Brookwood […]
Mauston Boys Claim First Conference Title in a Decade Pulling Away from Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 3:16 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team claimed no worse than a share of their first South Central Conference championship in a decade by defeating Adams-Friendship 70-53 Tuesday night. Mauston pulled away in the 2nd half after leading by […]
