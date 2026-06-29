U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff supported the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, but did he cast the “deciding vote?” That is what U.S. Rep. Mike Collins says in his new national advertisement. We rated it False.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff “cast the deciding vote for the inflation disaster,” referring to the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Green Bay mistakenly mails second absentee ballots to some voters again (GREEN BAY) For the second time this year, some absentee voters in Green Bay have been sent a second ballot. The city on Sunday announced that some residents in select wards of […]
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Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Drowning Incident
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2026 at 5:07 PM
At approximately 1:01 p.m. on June 24, 2026 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person. The reporting party informed dispatchers a male subject had gone missing from the boat launch on Browndeer Drive at Lake […]
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Man remains at large following meatball motivated wedding shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2026 at 5:05 PM
A Milwaukee man remains at large after police say he shot two people at a wedding reception in fight about meatballs. Police say during the reception on June 20th, 41-year-old Thomas Williams of Milwaukee was told by the bride’s cousin […]
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Hopinkah, Aurelia Lera Age 84 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 29, 2026 at 2:16 PM
Aurelia Lera Hopinkah, 84, of Tomah, WI, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2026, at her home surrounded by family. Traditional Ho Chunk services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 12:00 p.m. at Blue Wing Community Center, Tomah, WI. Richard Mann will […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
March trial date set for father of Abundant Life School shooting (MADISON) A jury trial is scheduled next spring for the father of Madison’s Abundant Life School shooter. Dane County prosecutors say 44-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow (RUPP-now) gave a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 29, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers dropped their second straight, falling to the Cubs 4-3 in 10-innings on Sunday – The women’s PGA Championship is in the books
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Marti, Robert R. Age 72 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Robert R. Marti, age 72, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1,2026 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Dellwood Cemetery […]
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Holbek, Mark Brian Age 60 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:56 PM
Mark Brian Holbek, age 60, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 14, 2026. Born on January 17, 1966, Mark grew up in Antioch, Illinois. He spent more than 25 years working as a […]
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Thurk, Beth J. Age 81 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on June 26, 2026 at 4:50 PM
Beth J. Thurk, age 81, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells. Beth’s story began on July 2, 1944, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, where she was born to John O. and Mavis […]
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