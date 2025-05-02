Tyrese Haliburton's father will not attend his son's Pacers games for the foreseeable future

John Halliburton, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, will not be attending any of his son’s games for the foreseeable future. The Pacers announcement Friday comes after John Haliburton ran onto the court and confronted two-time league MVP…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.