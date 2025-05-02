Ask PolitiFact: What does Florida’s move to ban fluoride mean for public health?
Q&A: Florida’s move to ban fluoride
Source: Politifacts.com
-
New Lisbon Boys Win BRF Track & Field Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Hoffman Invitational held in Black River Falls. The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get the meet in and have some outstanding performances. Out of the […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Pub wins “Best Burger” in Wisconsin title (WEST BEND) The best burger in Wisconsin is from Washington County. The Brazen Beer Cheese Burger from West Bend’s Brazen Head Pub took the top spot in the Wisconsin Beef Council’s […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 2, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale against the White Sox – John Haliburton’s confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Pacers series clinching win has led to his being forbidden to attend Indiana games for the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 2, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Bill to force open records at WIAA gets hearing at Capitol (MADISON) A Republican authored bill would bar schools from joining the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association unless the W I A A submits to open records requests. Bill author […]
-
Trump administration cuts mean uncertainty for Head Start in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 1, 2025 at 10:19 PM
Wisconsin Head Start providers face uncertainty. Earlier this month, the Trump administration shut down the Head Start regional office in Chicago and fired its employees. Family Forum, Inc. provides Head Start for over 300 families in Ashland, […]
-
Erickson, Annabelle R. Age 94 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Annabelle R. Erickson, age 94, of Necedah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria Rosa Mystica Catholic […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 1, 2025 at 8:05 AM
DNR releases CWD summary of ’24 hunting season (UNDATED) The Department of Natural Resources releases numbers from its 2024 Chronic Wasting Disease sampling efforts. Deer Herd Specialist Erin Larson says more than 17,000 deer were sampled […]
-
Message From Juneau County Sheriff’s Department on New Patrol Captain
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM
It is with great pride that we welcome Matt Bourgeois into the new role as Patrol Captain of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Your promotion is a testament to your dedication, leadership, and commitment to public service. With 11 years […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/29
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Softball Necedah 5 Royall 2 Royall 2 Necedah 1 Hillsboro 26 Weston 1 (Liz Cairns 4×6 Double, Triple, Homerun, single shy of cycle) Tomah 14 La Crosse Logan 1 New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 7 Cashton 8 Brookwood 2 G-E-T 8 Bangor 4 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.