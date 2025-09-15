Trump wouldn't call Minnesota governor after Democrat was slain but now blames him for raised flags
President Donald Trump says he would have ordered flags lowered to half-staff after the assassination of a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker if the governor had asked, but Trump at the time refused to even call the governor. On Monday, Trump…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 6:15 PM
The Brewers are off today after taking 2 of 3 from the Cardinals. They’re 2-games up on the Phillies for the best record in the league and 5 1/2 up on the Cubs for the Central Division title. — The Packers held a short […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
State Senator Kelda Roys announces candidacy for governor (MADISON) Another prominent Wisconsin Democrat joins the race for governor. Madison State Senator Kelda Roys announced her candidacy Monday morning. Roys was first elected to the state […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers return to the practice field today after taking the weekend off. After a 2-0 start, how good is Green Bay’s defense.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 15, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but lost the series finale to the Cardinals on Sunday – The Packers had the weekend off and return to the practice field today – The Badgers lost 38-14 at Alabama on […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on September 15, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Village trustee recall is Tuesday (DEFOREST) A recall election in a Dane County community. Voters in DeForest outside Madison will decide Tuesday whether or not Trustee Andrew Landgraf will remain in office or be replaced by Alicia Williams or […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/11
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:42 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Royall 3 Necedah 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 0 New Lisbon 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 Bangor 1 Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 0 Cashton 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton 3 Bangor 0 Mauston 3 Berlin 0 (Kira Clemens 7aces) […]
Royall Sweeps New Lisbon Double Dual Defeating Wonewoc-Center & Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 4:40 PM
The Royall Panthers volleyball team defeated Wonewoc-Center in straight sets 25-15, 25-19, and 25-16 Thursday night. Bria Gruen had a strong game for the Panthers with over a dozen kills. Laya Wainwright and Brea Lipke also had strong […]
New Lisbon School Board Budget Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM
September 16th -Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on September 12, 2025 at 2:08 PM
