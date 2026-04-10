Trump administration temporarily blocks Minnesota’s historic wage floor for nursing home workers
Minnesota’s plan to set unprecedented minimum wages for nursing home workers faces another delay. Leah Solo is executive director of the state’s Nursing Home Workforce Standards Board, and she says the Trump administration has reset its 90-day review period. The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man in custody after sexual assault at train station (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee train station was the scene of a sexual assault Thursday morning. Police say security at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station discovered a 31-year-old man sexually […]
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WRN Daily: Evers signs bill to legalize online sports betting
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online sports betting, provided wagers are placed through servers located on tribal lands. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs bill into law legalizing online sports betting in Wisconsin (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team beat North Dakota 2-1 on Thursday and is one win away from the school’s 7th National Championship. Wisconsin faces Denver in the title game on Saturday – Defending champion Rory McilRoy […]
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Marklein, Kurtz Bill to Protect EMTs and Other Healthcare Providers Signed into Law
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 7:50 PM
On Friday, the Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 905, authored by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), into law. Act 197 fixes state law to define “health care facility” and “health care […]
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Monroe County Man Sentenced for Killing Interstate Worker
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 6:59 PM
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on March31, 2026, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, sentenced Isaac Morales, 26, to 12years in prison, for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. After […]
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Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area launches SANE program to support survivors of...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 6:58 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is proud to announce the launch of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program, a critical new service designed to provide expert, compassionate care to survivors of sexual assault in Vernon County. […]
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WRN Daily: ‘We got our butts kicked” – Tiffany reacts to state Supreme Court loss
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is downplaying the significance of Democrats’ decisive win in Wisconsin’s closely watched Supreme Court election, saying Republicans are already turning their attention to the November […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Following Rothman firing, committee set to hold hearing on Regents conformation (MADISON) Questions remain after the firing of Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. Business group leaders and lawmakers say the move by the UW Board of […]
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