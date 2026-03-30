Trump administration sues Minnesota over transgender athletes in girls sports

The Trump administration has carried out on a threat to sue the state of Minnesota and its school athletics governing body for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. The Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday that…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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