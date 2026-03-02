Triceratops skeleton 'Trey' to hit the auction block as dinosaur market soars
A triceratops skeleton that once greeted visitors at a Wyoming museum is heading to an online auction as dinosaur prices keep soaring. The Joopiter auction platform says bidding runs from March 17 to 31. The fossil is called Trey, and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin reaches settlement with Walmart over shorted payments to delivery drivers (UNDATED) Walmart delivery drivers in Wisconsin are getting financial relief from a multistate settlement. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Thursday that Walmart […]
WRN Daily: Legislative Black Caucus Lays Out Priorities For Next Legislative Session
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s Legislative Black Caucus closed out Black History Month by outlining a series of policy goals they hope to advance in the next legislative session, focusing on housing, education, and criminal justice reform. State Senator LaTonya […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 2, 2026 at 12:04 PM
The Bucks played one of their poorest games of the season, falling to the Chicago Bulls 120-97. — Marquette fell to DePaul 62-51 in Big East action Sunday in Milwaukee — The Packers have a new Special Teams Coordinator, hiring […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Arrest made in sexual assault and robbery near Marquette University (MILWAUKEE) A Thursday arrest in connection to a sexual assault and robbery near Marquette University. A suspect is being held on tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Bucks wrap up their homestand against the New York Knicks tonight – Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel broke the NBA rookie record for three-pointers, hitting his 207th in Thursday’s win over Indiana – The top-ranked Badger […]
WRN Daily: PSC accepting public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate...
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Beaver Dam residents are bringing concerns about potential energy rate increases to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Regulators are accepting written public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate contract through next […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vance swipes at “crazy Democrats” in Wisconsin stop (PLOVER) Vice President JD Vance was in Central Wisconsin on Thursday. The vice president visited Pointe Precision in Plover, in a follow up to President Trump’s State of the […]
City of Elroy Accepting Letter of Interest for Vacant Library Board Spot
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:39 PM
The City of Elroy is currently accepting letters of interest from residents who are interested in filling a vacant position on the Elroy Public Library Board. The Library Board plays a vital role in shaping the vision, policies, and long term […]
Nicki Ells Selected as Next Adams-Friendship District Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM
The Adams-Friendship School District is excited to announce that Nicki Ells has been selected as the next District Administrator. Nicki currently serves as the district’s Business Manager and has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and […]
