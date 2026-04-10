Tribal gas stations offer a reprieve from high prices during Iran war

Gas prices are still rising due to the Iran war but drivers are saving by fueling up at tribally owned gas stations. Especially in California, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Washington state, tribes exempt from state fuel taxes offer…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.