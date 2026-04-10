Tribal gas stations offer a reprieve from high prices during Iran war
Gas prices are still rising due to the Iran war but drivers are saving by fueling up at tribally owned gas stations. Especially in California, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Washington state, tribes exempt from state fuel taxes offer…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-9
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2026 at 5:19 PM
Baseball Royall 10 New Lisbon/Necedah 1 Westfield 5 Adams-Friendship 2 Ripon 12 Wautoma 10 Berlin 9 Nekoosa 5 Wisconsin Dells 10 Mauston 0 Brookwood 6 Bangor 0 (Jackson Cunitz 4 doubles for Brookwood Hillsboro 8 Wonewoc-Center 1 De Soto 11 Weston 0 […]
-
Royall Baseball Uses Meteor of Hits to Defeat Space Birds
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2026 at 5:18 PM
The Royall Baseball team moved to 2-0 on their season with a 10-1 victory over the New Lisbon/Necedah Space Birds Thursday night. Royall jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Trey Wildes, Jett Bender, Braxton Board and Easton […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man in custody after sexual assault at train station (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee train station was the scene of a sexual assault Thursday morning. Police say security at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station discovered a 31-year-old man sexually […]
-
WRN Daily: Evers signs bill to legalize online sports betting
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online sports betting, provided wagers are placed through servers located on tribal lands. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs bill into law legalizing online sports betting in Wisconsin (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team beat North Dakota 2-1 on Thursday and is one win away from the school’s 7th National Championship. Wisconsin faces Denver in the title game on Saturday – Defending champion Rory McilRoy […]
-
Marklein, Kurtz Bill to Protect EMTs and Other Healthcare Providers Signed into Law
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 7:50 PM
On Friday, the Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 905, authored by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), into law. Act 197 fixes state law to define “health care facility” and “health care […]
-
Monroe County Man Sentenced for Killing Interstate Worker
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 6:59 PM
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on March31, 2026, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, sentenced Isaac Morales, 26, to 12years in prison, for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. After […]
-
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area launches SANE program to support survivors of...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2026 at 6:58 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is proud to announce the launch of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program, a critical new service designed to provide expert, compassionate care to survivors of sexual assault in Vernon County. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.