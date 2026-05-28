WRN Daily: Tiffany says some J6 defendants could possibly see compensation
The Republican candidate for Governor weighs in on compensating people who claim they were harmed by the federal government. Tom Tiffany says some January 6 defendants could “possibly” receive compensation through the Trump administration’s $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund. “I would want to take a look at what was the harm that was done to those […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Packers’ Josh Jacobs released from jail (GREEN BAY) Brown County prosecutors say they are not yet prepared to make a decision on charges against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. In the meantime, Josh Jacobs has been released from […]
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WRN Daily: Tiffany says some J6 defendants could possibly see compensation
by bhague@wrn.com on May 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Republican candidate for Governor weighs in on compensating people who claim they were harmed by the federal government. Tom Tiffany says some January 6 defendants could “possibly” receive compensation through the Trump […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 28, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers not only avoided being no-hit on Wednesday, they came from behind to beat St. Louis 2-1 and sweep the Cardinals in the series. — Packers RB Josh Jacobs was released from jail after Brown County prosecutors requested […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2026 at 5:31 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 2 Mount Horeb 13 Reedsburg 2 Division 3 Adams-Friendship 10 La Crosse Aquinas 0 Westby 12 Westfield 2 G-E-T 4 Wautoma 0 Ripon 10 Omro 0 Lomira 15 Berlin 0 Division 4 Fennimore 10 Necedah 0 Riverdale […]
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Royall Makes Quick Work of Wolves to Move on in Softball Postseason
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2026 at 5:25 PM
The Royall Panther Softball team earned their way to a regional championship game making quick work of Wonewoc-Center 15-0 in 3 innings Tuesday evening. The Panthers took advantage of wild pitching and Wonewoc-Center errors in the first couple […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Fed judge adjourns Judge Hannah Dugan’s sentencing, will reconsider dismissal motion (MILWAUKEE) Sentencing for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has been called off. Dugan was convicted last December of interfering with federal […]
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WRN Daily: 80 percent of Wisconsinites wanted proposed surplus spending deal to pass, new...
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Most respondents in a newly released Marquette Law School poll wanted state lawmakers to approve a proposed tax relief and K-12 funding bill earlier this month. Poll director Charles Franklin tells WISN’s UPFRONT the survey was done rapidly to […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany says he’d return entire state surplus to taxpayers if elected (MADISON) The Republican candidate for governor says he’ll return all of the $2.3 billion state surplus to Wisconsin taxpayers if elected. Congressman Tom Tiffany […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM
As the Green Bay Packers start OTA workouts this week, running back Josh Jacobs is facing domestic violence charges. The investigation is ongoing. — The Brewers cruised to a 6-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last […]
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