Today, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded the tariff authority granted by Congress. Left standing: Other tariff powers that are more complicated or trickier to impose.
Justices strike down law Trump used to impose wide tariffs
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:08 PM
The U.S. women won the gold medal in hockey, 2-1 in overtime over Canada – Wisconsin’s Jordan Stolz added a silver medal in the 1500 meter speed skating event, adding to the two gold medals he’s already won – The Brewers gave […]
WRN Daily: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t seek reelection
by bhague@wrn.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. The Republican leader making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday: “As I announce that I will not be running for re-election in November, I am struck by how […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t run for reelection (MADISON) After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. In making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday, the 57-year-old Republican leader says his […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Former Kenosha County elementary school staff member sentenced to prison for child sex crimes (KENOSHA) A former Kenosha County elementary school staffer convicted of child sex crimes will spend decades in prison. 34-year-old Anna Marie Crocker was […]
WRN Daily: Evers expected to veto bill allowing lawsuits against doctors who perform...
by bhague@wrn.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Governor Tony Evers is expected to veto a bill which would allow doctors to be sued by people injured from receiving gender affirming care as minors. During heated debate in the state Assembly (last week), Republicans argued it will protect […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican lawmakers respond to ongoing property tax relief tax with Evers (MADISON) Assembly Republicans say they’re still negotiating with Governor Tony Evers on a plan for property tax relief and school funding. Majority Leader Tyler August […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 19, 2026 at 12:02 PM
Jordan Stolz skates for his 3rd gold medal of the Winter Olympics today – The U.S. Women’s hockey team faces Canada in the gold medal game, while both the U.S. and Canadian men picked up overtime wins yesterday to advance to […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 18, 2026 at 9:48 PM
Canada survived an upset scare in men’s ice hockey at the Olympics, knocking off Czechia 4-3 in overtime in the Quarterfinals. — We could see a Canada/U.S. matchup in the semifinals on Friday. The U.S. needs to beat […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 49 Westfield 32 (Jase Navis 25points and eclipses 1,000point career milestone) North Crawford 67 Royall 46 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall) Necedah 59 Almond-Bancroft 52 (Elijah Peak 19points to lead Necedah) […]
