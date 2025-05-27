To win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, contenders must also master geography
There are times when the Scripps National Spelling Bee transforms into a geography bee. Scripps has begun relying on obscure geographical terms to winnow down the field of spellers in the later rounds. While the words are included in the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 27, 2025 at 6:24 PM
The Brewers and Red Sox play game two of their series at Am Fam Field tonight – The Packers kicked off OTA workouts in Green Bay today – The Athletic is reporting today that Jaire Alexander won’t take part in OTA’s, but will […]
Other prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:54 PM
Baseball Bangor 5 Mauston 4 Wautoma 9 Westfield 3 Sauk Prairie 7 Tomah 4 Reedsburg 6 McFarland 3 Softball Wild Rose 4 Wautoma 3 Richland Center 8 Royall 0
Bangor Holds Off Mauston with Diving Catch
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:53 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team came up just short in their comeback attempt vs Bangor Friday evening. Mauston trailed 3-0 early but rallied to tie the game up at 3-3 capped off by a double from Connor Newlun. Bangor would retake the […]
Johns, Bonnie Maureen Age 75 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM
Bonnie Maureen Johns, 75, of Tomah, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. On March 3, 1949, Bonnie was born to Martin and Laura (Sutton) Johns in Phillips, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Tomah […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Elderly man found dead near Northwoods lake from possible drowning (TOWN OF UPHAM) An elderly man is found dead near a Northwoods lake over the weekend. Langlade County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a possible drowning […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 27, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers opened their series against the Red Sox with a win – The latest in the NBA and NHL playoffs – UW-Whitewater is getting ready for the NCAA D-3 Baseball World Series
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Dane & Milwaukee Counties face 2026 budget shortfalls (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s two largest counties face budget shortfalls next year. Wisconsin Act 12 gave Milwaukee County authority for a new 0.4% sales tax implemented last year which […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Baseball Royall 6 Adams-Friendship 0 Watuoma 10 Mauston 5 Wisconsin Dells 7 Nekoosa 2 Stratford 13 Nekoosa 1 Reedsburg 7 McFarland 2 Wonewoc-Center 2 Necedah 1 Tomah 5 La Crosse Central 2 (Aiden Klema tie breaking 3 run homerun) Brookwood 7 […]
