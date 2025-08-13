To combat gun violence, Minnesota law enforcement turns to ‘red flag’ law
Minnesota Judicial Branch data shows that more emergency petitions to take someone’s guns away were filed throughout the state in the first seven months of this year than all of 2024, when the law went into effect. Of the 284…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
2025 HS Football Previews – Ithaca Bulldogs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 4:46 PM
2025 Ithaca Bulldogs 2024 Record: 10-1 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: David Klang & Kyle Kelley Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/CB Keegan […]
-
Rare Lizard Could Have Incidental Taking in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 3:48 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard, which may result from the WRPCO Westwind SCA Trail Relocation Project in Adams County. Incidental take refers to the […]
-
Vernon County Sheriff’s Reports 8-3 thru 8-9
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:34 PM
8/3 A business on Kickapoo Street in the Village of Readstown called to report a theft. The suspect entered the store, stole an item and left out a rear entrance without paying. The suspect’s vehicle was […]
-
Mauston School Board Meeting 8-13
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:23 PM
8-13 Mauston School Board Special Meeting Agenda
-
Town of Kildare Town Board Meeting Agenda 8-13
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:22 PM
-
HILLSBORO MAN CHARGED IN FEBRUARY 2025RURAL VIROQUA CRASH THAT RESULTED IN SERIOUS...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that criminal charges have been ?led as the result of an ongoing investigation into an early to mid-February 2025 two- vehicle crash in rural Viroqua that resulted in very serious injuries. On behalf of […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-13-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2025 at 2:17 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Dam in Waukesha County found to have “high potential for failure” (TOWN OF HARTLAND) Officials in Waukesha County are keeping a close eye on a dam there. The Merton Millpond Dam in the Village of Merton is in a Level 2 Emergency […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers ran their win streak to 11-games, rolling to a 14-0 win over the Pirates – A former Brewer, Josh Hader is headed for the disabled list with shoulder issues – Jordan Love had ligament surgery on his left thumb on Tuesday and […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.