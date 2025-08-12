Thunder headlining NBA's opening night, Christmas schedule for this season
The Oklahoma City Thunder felt slighted last season when they were left off the NBA’s Christmas schedule. That won’t be an issue this year. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA champion Thunder will be working at home for Christmas this…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 12, 2025 at 8:59 PM
GB Packers QB Jordan Love had surgery to repair a ligament injury on his non-throwing hand – More injuries to the Packers receiving group during practice today – The Brewers shoot for their 11th straight win tonight, facing Pirates ace […]
What to know about raw milk following illness outbreak in Florida
by bhague@wrn.com on August 12, 2025 at 7:39 PM
A recent illness outbreak in Florida puts raw milk back in the spotlight. Adam Brock, Administrator for the Division of Food and Recreational Safety at DATCP explained that sales of unpasteurized milk are illegal in Wisconsin. “Simply put, the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-12
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2025 at 2:09 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers declares statewide State of Emergency after flooding and damage from storm activity (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers declares a statewide State of Emergency as communities across Wisconsin recover from flash flooding and storm damage. […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 12, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers won their 10th straight for the second time this season, downing the Pirates 7-1 – The Packers returned to the practice field on Monday, looking to bounce back from their preseason opening loss to the Jets – Badger QB Billy […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Damage assessments underway in SE Wisconsin following flash floods (UNDATED) It could be some time before we know how much damage was done in Southeast Wisconsin by this weekend’s flash flooding. Wisconsin Emergency Management says local teams […]
2025 HS Football Preview – Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 4:49 PM
2025 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs 2024 Record: 7-3 (6-1 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Michael Janke Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (5-2 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: QB/LB Lex Rettinger […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 4:07 PM
On Tuesday, August 19 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, […]
Beres, Edith A. Age 93 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM
Edith A. (Shaw) Beres, age 93 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Bethel Oakes in Viroqua, Wisconsin. She was born on July 28, 1932, the daughter of Wilbur and Florence Shaw of Mauston, Wisconsin, […]
