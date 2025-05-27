This runner was bothered by blizzard of disposable cups at races. She invented something better
Kristina Smithe was running a marathon in California a few years ago when she started thinking about all the waste such events produce — especially the blizzard of disposable paper cups that can pile up at water spots. She came…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Other prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:54 PM
Baseball Bangor 5 Mauston 4 Wautoma 9 Westfield 3 Sauk Prairie 7 Tomah 4 Reedsburg 6 McFarland 3 Softball Wild Rose 4 Wautoma 3 Richland Center 8 Royall 0
-
Bangor Holds Off Mauston with Diving Catch
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:53 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team came up just short in their comeback attempt vs Bangor Friday evening. Mauston trailed 3-0 early but rallied to tie the game up at 3-3 capped off by a double from Connor Newlun. Bangor would retake the […]
-
Johns, Bonnie Maureen Age 75 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM
Bonnie Maureen Johns, 75, of Tomah, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. On March 3, 1949, Bonnie was born to Martin and Laura (Sutton) Johns in Phillips, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Tomah […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Elderly man found dead near Northwoods lake from possible drowning (TOWN OF UPHAM) An elderly man is found dead near a Northwoods lake over the weekend. Langlade County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a possible drowning […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 27, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Brewers opened their series against the Red Sox with a win – The latest in the NBA and NHL playoffs – UW-Whitewater is getting ready for the NCAA D-3 Baseball World Series
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Dane & Milwaukee Counties face 2026 budget shortfalls (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s two largest counties face budget shortfalls next year. Wisconsin Act 12 gave Milwaukee County authority for a new 0.4% sales tax implemented last year which […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Dane & Milwaukee Counties face 2026 budget shortfalls (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s two largest counties face budget shortfalls next year. Wisconsin Act 12 gave Milwaukee County authority for a new 0.4% sales tax implemented last year which […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2025 at 5:07 PM
Baseball Royall 6 Adams-Friendship 0 Watuoma 10 Mauston 5 Wisconsin Dells 7 Nekoosa 2 Stratford 13 Nekoosa 1 Reedsburg 7 McFarland 2 Wonewoc-Center 2 Necedah 1 Tomah 5 La Crosse Central 2 (Aiden Klema tie breaking 3 run homerun) Brookwood 7 […]
-
Royall Picks Up 20th Baseball Win By Blanking Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2025 at 5:06 PM
The Royall Panther baseball team won their 20th game of the season Thursday evening with a 6-0 shutout victory over Adams-Friendship. Royall managed to get 6runs on just 3hits. Garrett Dragans 2run single in the 5th put the game out of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.