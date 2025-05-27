This runner was bothered by blizzard of disposable cups at races. She invented something better

Kristina Smithe was running a marathon in California a few years ago when she started thinking about all the waste such events produce — especially the blizzard of disposable paper cups that can pile up at water spots. She came…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.