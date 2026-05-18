The WHO declared an Ebola outbreak in Africa a “public health emergency of international concern.” Here's what to know about the viral strain, how U.S. funding cuts may affect the response and some of the misinformation already spreading.
Ebola outbreak: Symptoms, treatment and US aid cuts
Source: Politifacts.com
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Ravenscoft, James Willard Age 77 of Madison
by WRJC WebMaster on May 18, 2026 at 5:26 PM
James Willard Ravenscroft, age 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison. A Visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, May […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Inmate who escaped from Kenosha prison for over a week charged (KENOSHA) The inmate who escaped from a Kenosha prison for over a week faces a new charge. Prosecutors say on May 5th, while Jonathan Taylor was waiting to be transferred from Kenosha […]
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WRN Daily: How Last Week’s Bipartisan Surplus Deal Fell Apart
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The rapid collapse of a bipartisan plan to spend Wisconsin’s $1.8 billion budget surplus is highlighting sharp divisions within both major political parties, even as leaders initially signaled rare agreement on tax relief and education […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
How last week’s bipartisan surplus deal fell apart (MADISON) A bipartisan deal to spend one-point-eight billion dollars of Wisconsin’s budget surplus has fallen apart—just days after it was unveiled by Governor Tony Evers and […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Baseball Bangor 4 Royall 3 Mauston 4 Nekoosa 3 Wisconsin Dells 19 Adams-Friendship 7 Central Wisconsin 7 Ripon 6 Westfield 9 Wautoma 3 Brookwood 8 Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 26 Almond-Bancroft 17 Cashton 18 Wonewoc-Center 0 North Crawford 4 Weston […]
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Mauston Baseball Squeezes Out Win
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:06 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball Team picked up their 2nd win of the week taking down Nekoosa 4-3 in 8 innings on a safety squeeze by freshmen Nolan Manning. Isaac Steinke picked up the win for Mauston going 7 innings striking out 11 and […]
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Bangor Baseball Defeats Royall to Claim Share of SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM
The Bangor Cardinals baseball team clinched at least a share of the Scenic Bluffs Championship with a 4-3 victory over Royall Thursday night. Bangor scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning two of them on a throwing error the 3rd base. Bangor […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, property tax relief, and tax rebates (MADISON) The Wisconsin State Senate has rejected a $1.8 billion bipartisan deal on school funding and tax relief negotiated by Governor Tony Evers and […]
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WRN Daily: State Senate Rejects Bipartisan Deal On School Funding, Property Tax Relief,...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin State Senate has rejected a school funding and tax rebate agreement brokered by Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders, halting a plan that would have combined tax relief with increased support for schools. […]
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