President Donald Trump said he’s not motivated “even a little bit” by Americans’ financial situations when negotiating with Iran. How are Americans faring economically? We analyzed key data points.
How are Americans faring economically under Trump?
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Baseball Bangor 4 Royall 3 Mauston 4 Nekoosa 3 Wisconsin Dells 19 Adams-Friendship 7 Central Wisconsin 7 Ripon 6 Westfield 9 Wautoma 3 Brookwood 8 Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 26 Almond-Bancroft 17 Cashton 18 Wonewoc-Center 0 North Crawford 4 Weston […]
-
Mauston Baseball Squeezes Out Win
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:06 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Baseball Team picked up their 2nd win of the week taking down Nekoosa 4-3 in 8 innings on a safety squeeze by freshmen Nolan Manning. Isaac Steinke picked up the win for Mauston going 7 innings striking out 11 and […]
-
Bangor Baseball Defeats Royall to Claim Share of SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM
The Bangor Cardinals baseball team clinched at least a share of the Scenic Bluffs Championship with a 4-3 victory over Royall Thursday night. Bangor scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning two of them on a throwing error the 3rd base. Bangor […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Largest Wisconsin school districts send joint request to state legislators to reconsider failed surplus bill (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s largest school districts ask state lawmakers to reconsider the $1.8 billion budget surplus allocation plan they […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, property tax relief, and tax rebates (MADISON) The Wisconsin State Senate has rejected a $1.8 billion bipartisan deal on school funding and tax relief negotiated by Governor Tony Evers and […]
-
WRN Daily: State Senate Rejects Bipartisan Deal On School Funding, Property Tax Relief,...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin State Senate has rejected a school funding and tax rebate agreement brokered by Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders, halting a plan that would have combined tax relief with increased support for schools. […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 15, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers capped off their 6-game homestand with a 5-1 record, knocking off the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Thursday – The Packers 2026 regular season schedule is out. They’ll play six times in prime-time and have a Thanksgiving Eve […]
-
Frye, Myron “Mike” Age 91 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Myron “Mike” Frye, 91 years old, of Kendall, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WILL lawsuit targets Wisconsin conversion therapy ban (MADISON) A conservative law firm is suing to block Wisconsin’s ban on conversion therapy. A state administrative rule prohibits “employing or promoting any intervention or method […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.