The Trump-backed domestic policy bill includes the most substantial rollback of the Affordable Care Act since Trump’s Republican allies tried to pass legislation in 2017 that would have largely repealed President Barack Obama’s signature domestic accomplishment.
How Trump’s policy bill rolls back Obamacare
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Grocers have concerns about federal cuts to SNAP/FoodShare
by bhague@wrn.com on June 5, 2025 at 6:57 PM
Wisconsin grocers have concerns about the future of the federally funded FoodShare program, the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program The House passed budget reconciliation bill makes deep cuts. Bob Hague spoke […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM
The AM Fam Championship gets underway Friday at TPC Wisconsin. Ernie Els is the defending champion – The Brewers get the day off today after a 5-1 road trip. – The NBA Championship series gets underway in Oklahoma City […]
-
Meinhardt, Betty Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Budget negotiations between Governor Evers, GOP lawmakers reach impasse (MADISON) Budget negotiations between Governor Tony Evers and legislative Republicans stall. The Democratic Governor accuses Republican lawmakers of walking away from […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 5, 2025 at 11:06 AM
Whitewater captured its 3rd NCAA D-3 Baseball title – The Brewers wrapped up a 5-1 road trip with a 9-1 win over the Reds – The Packers wrap up their 2nd week of OTA workouts today
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 5, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Air Quality Alert extended until noon Thursday (UNDATED) An air quality alert has been extended until noon Thursday for much of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday extended the alert for 39 counties due to continued […]
-
Nick Whalen Hired as New Mauston Varsity Football Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Nick Whalen Named New Head Football Coach at Mauston High School! Mauston High School is proud to announce the hiring of Nick Whalen as the new head coach of the Golden Eagles football program. Whalen brings with him 15 years of coaching experience […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 6/2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 6:13 PM
WIAA REGIONAL Semi-Final Baseball Scores Division 3 Viroqua 10 Bangor 2 Division 4 Blair-Taylor 10 Cashton 1 Eleva-Strum 4 Royall 3 (Jackson Bender 2×3 Triple) De Soto 4 Weston 0 WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 1 Sun […]
-
Ellis, Bonnie Lou Age 66 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Bonnie Lou Ellis, age 66, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Born on December 12, 1958, in Watertown, Wisconsin, Bonnie was the daughter of George and Gertrude […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.