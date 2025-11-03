The Trump administration’s recent actions could affect voters in the 2026 midterms, threatening to eliminate mail-in voting and review state voter rolls. Trump doesn’t have the power to alter voting rules and processes, but his influence over the 2026 midterms looms large. Here’s how it could affect voters.
How could midterm elections change under Trump?
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Park bench honoring memory of slain 19-year-old Milwaukee woman unveiled (CUDAHY) A memorial for a murdered Milwaukee woman is unveiled over the weekend. Family and friends of Sade Robinson gathered at Cudahy’s Warnimont Park Sunday around a […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 3, 2025 at 12:14 PM
The Packers lost as 13 1/2 point favorites, falling to Carolina 16-13 – The Packers are fearing the worst when it comes to tight end Tucker Kraft’s knee injury. He’ll undergo more tests today for what’s believed to be a […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 3, 2025 at 12:08 PM
The Packers struggled offensively and fell to the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Sunday – The College Basketball season tips off tonight – The Badger women’s volleyball team swept Ohio State yesterday – The Badger men’s […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 3, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Evers declares State of Emergency as SNAP food funding pauses (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers declares a State of Emergency. Citing the ongoing federal government shutdown and uncertainty on federal funding for Wisconsin Foodshare benefits, the […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 31, 2025 at 9:30 AM
The Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s game against Carolina, does this game have trap written all over it? – Coach Matt LaFleur is excited about the play of LB Quay Walker.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 31, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Pocan says lawsuit may be best path forward to restore SNAP funding (MADISON) A Wisconsin congressman says the Trump administration could tap USDA funds to cover the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. During a Thursday press […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 30, 2025 at 6:02 PM
The hockey Badgers open Big Ten play at home tonight against Minnesota – The Packers continue getting ready for Sunday’s home matchup against Carolina – The World Series shifts back to Toronto where the Blue Jays are nearing their […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 30, 2025 at 10:57 AM
Packers corner Nate Hobbs is trying to get his job back as a starting outside corner – Jordan Love is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 30, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Toronto Blue Jays knocked off the LA Dodgers 6-1 and need one win in two games to win their first championship since 1993 – Packers QB Jordan Love is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week – The Badger men’s basketball […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.