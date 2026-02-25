Texas grand jury rejects indictments in fatal shooting of US citizen by federal immigration agent
Prosecutors say a grand jury has rejected indictments over the fatal shooting last year of a U.S. citizen by a federal immigration agent during a traffic encounter in Texas. The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that they presented…
Seeley, Brenda Age 67 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 7:43 PM
Brenda was born February 3 1959 at St Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Norma Frank. She was born with a heart condition which was supposed to keep her inside while other children were playing outside. Despite many attempts to keep […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Kenosha Unified School District to implement safety measures at high schools following gun-related incidents (KENOSHA) The Kenosha Unified School District will implement safety measures at its six high schools. The school board voted in favor of […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 70 Adams-Friendship 53 Ithaca 82 Weston 33 Lodi 82 Wisconsin Dells 59 WIAA Regional Qrt-Final girls basketball scores from Tuesday night. D2 Sparta 74 Tomah 47 Stoughton 53 Reedsburg 48 D3 West Salem 103 […]
Brookwood Uses Big Run to Defeat Hillsboro and Move on in Girls Post-Season
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 6:02 PM
The Brookwood Falcons Girls basketball team used a 24-0 run midway thru the game to pull away from Hillsboro 61-37. Brookwood’s zone defense caused plenty of havoc leading to a plethora of Hillsboro turnovers. Offensively Brookwood […]
Mauston Boys Claim First Conference Title in a Decade Pulling Away from Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 3:16 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team claimed no worse than a share of their first South Central Conference championship in a decade by defeating Adams-Friendship 70-53 Tuesday night. Mauston pulled away in the 2nd half after leading by […]
Kobs, Gregory A. Age 74 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 3:09 PM
Gregory A. Kobs, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Adams Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Peggy Werner will […]
WRN Daily: Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage to...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin are calling for a major increase to the state’s minimum wage—raising it to $20 an hour by 2030. The proposal was announced Tuesday during a press conference at the State Capitol. Madison State […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin schools file lawsuit against Legislature over school funding (EAU CLAIRE) A group of teachers and school districts are suing the Wisconsin Legislature for more state aid for students. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Eau Claire County by […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:03 PM
Marquette finally picked up their first road win of the season, winning at Georgetown – The Bucks bounced back to beat the Miami Heat 128-117 – NFL teams, including the Packers, are in Indianapolis for the NFL’s Scouting Combine […]
