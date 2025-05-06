Teen basketball players were among those who died in a Kansas highway crash that killed 8
Two teenage basketball players, a coach and a trainer from the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area were among eight people killed in a fiery head-on highway crash in eastern Kansas. Authorities said other victims in Sunday’s crash on a two-lane stretch of…
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week
by bhague@wrn.com on May 6, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown […]
Spongy Moth Aerial Spraying to Begin in May
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Beginning in May, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will treat areas in three western Wisconsin counties for spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) as a part of the national Slow the Spread of the Spongy […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin again leads nation in cranberry production (UNDATED) For the 30th straight year, Wisconsin leads the nation in cranberry production. The latest harvest report from the Wisconsin Cranberry Board shows that the state produced just over 6 […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 6, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers captured their series opener from the Astros as Christian Yelich homered in his 1500th career game – The NBA and NHL playoffs kickoff second round action – The NHL held its 2025 draft lottery on Monday night
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Focus on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MADISON) Monday was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. At the Capitol, survivors and family members gathered to focus on the movement to end […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 6:39 PM
Baseball Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 4 (Keaton Barreau 2×2 RBI for Wonewoc-Center) La Crosse Aquinas 3 Tomah 1 Wautoma 9 Poynette 3 Royall 5 Mauston 0 (Seth Brandau Complete game 4 hit shutout also 2×3 at the plate for Royall) Mauston 3 […]
Kollaszar, Ken Age 70
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:34 PM
Ken Kollaszar passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025, age 70, at home with his family. Ken was born on August 18, 1954, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI and he was the youngest of 10 children. He spent his younger years in rural Montello, WI […]
Nelson, Grenneth D. Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Grenneth D. Nelson, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
UPFRONT: Rep. Fitzgerald says arrest of MKE Judge was valid (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald says some of his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee didn’t approve of how a Milwaukee County Judge was arrested […]
