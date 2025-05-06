Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin — danger is elevated statewide this week

Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advises residents that fire danger is elevated statewide this week. DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says there the dangers of “crown fires” are high in the pine woods of northern Wisconsin “In these really dry, sandy soil areas, the fires tend […] Source: WRN.com







