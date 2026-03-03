Target has another quarter of declining sales but says there are signs of improvement to start 2026
Target is investing another $2 billion in its business this year to spruce up the shopping experience and remodel stores as it tries to turn around a persistent sales malaise and reclaim its authority on style. The investment, announced Tuesday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Victim of fatal weekend shooting in Milwaukee’s Deer District identified (MILWAUKEE) The victim of the fatal weekend shooting in Milwaukee’s Deer District is identified. 47-year-old Sharita Barber was shot multiple times after attending […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WEC forwards Vos recall fraud findings to district attorney (MADISON) The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends criminal charges against more thirteen people involved in a failed effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. In a letter obtained […]
-
WRN Daily: Senate could take up Crypto kiosk bill
by bhague@wrn.com on March 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A bill aimed at preventing crypto kiosk scams could be taken up by the Wisconsin Senate. The bill (AB 968) has already passed the Wisconsin Assembly with bipartisan support. It would limit daily kiosk transactions to $500 per customer, require […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 3, 2026 at 11:59 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup, but it didn’t change Milwaukee’s fortunes as they dropped their third straight, 108-81 to Boston – The Horizon League men’s tournament tips off tonight – The NCAA […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 2, 2026 at 9:38 PM
The Bucks could get Giannis Antetokounmpo back for tonight’s home game against Boston – Four WIAC teams received bids today to the NCAA Division 3 basketball tournament – Former River Falls football coach Matt Walker was officially […]
-
Snow Plow Accident in Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:21 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday morning, February 20, 2026, at approximately 8:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Kelbel Road near the intersection of Knapp […]
-
WIAA Girls Basketball Scores from Friday & Saturday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM
Friday Regional Semi-Finals D3 Mauston 49 Westfield 48 OT (Crimson Hansen 19points to lead Mauston ) Wisconsin Dells 63 Lodi 37 D4 Poynette 66 Bangor 60 D5 Independence/Gilmanton 78 Brookwood 52 Alma-Pepin 52 Royall 38 Blair-Taylor 53 Cashton 33 […]
-
Mauston/Necedah’s Hansen Falls Just Short of Podium at State Wrestling Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 6:20 PM
Mauston/Necedah wrestler Jaren Hansen went 2-2 at the WIAA State Tournament winning his opening round match vs via upset 14-2 over Decaon Ward of Greendale before falling to eventual state runner up Preston Krueger of New London in the […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 3-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 2, 2026 at 4:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.