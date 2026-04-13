Takeaways from AP and Lee's report on how soybean farmers were impacted by tariffs, Iran war

Midwest soybean farmers are facing an array of compounding issues. Costs, such as equipment, have crept up over time while soybean prices have stayed low. Tariffs levied by the Trump administration last year and the resulting monthslong trade war with…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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