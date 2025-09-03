Students without legal status are dropping out or delaying college as states revoke tuition breaks
Across the country, tens of thousands of college students without legal status are losing access to in-state tuition as part of an immigration crackdown carried out by President Donald Trump and his allies. In Florida, state lawmakers revoked a 2014…
Juneau County Sheriff’s Report 9-3-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting at Minneapolis Catholic church (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting in Minneapolis, commenting on the tragedy ahead of the first day of […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Packers resume work today as they get ready for their season opener against the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 10:56 AM
The Badgers are expected to go with Danny O’Neil at QB in game 2 on Saturday – The Packers return to the practice field today after an off day yesterday – The Brewers resume their 3-game series with the Phillies after an off day […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM
“Bradyn’s Law” gets hearing in State Senate committee Wednesday (MADISON) A State Senate committee Wednesday will hear public testimony on legislation that combats sextortion. “Bradyn’s Law”, named in memory of […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2025 at 8:45 PM
The Badgers will be without QB Billy Edwards this week – The Packers return to the practice field tomorrow, getting ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions – The Brewers get their first day off today in nearly […]
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 6:50 PM
October 7 – Village Capital vs Galbrecht
3rd Annual Dirty Turtle Golf Outing Taking Place this Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 5:09 PM
The 3rd Annual Dirty Turtle Golf Outing ? Saturday, September 6, 2025 | ? Hiawatha Golf Course – Tomah, WI ? Benefiting the Russell Dillin Memorial Fund ? We’re looking for: – Raffle basket donations – Silent auction items […]
Rural Wonewoc Youngster Steals Vehicle Before Crashing It
by WRJC WebMaster on September 2, 2025 at 5:08 PM
Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports that on August 29, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash on the 1200-block of High Ave, in the City of […]
