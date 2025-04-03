States sue to block Trump's election order, saying it violates the Constitution
Democratic officials in 19 states are suing over President Donald Trump’s attempt to reshape elections across the U.S., calling it an unconstitutional invasion of states’ clear authority to run their own elections. The lawsuit filed Thursday is the fourth against…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
K9 Alert Leads to Methamphetamine Arrest for Mauston Man
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2025 at 5:09 PM
On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on State Highway 13, in the Township of Easton, Adams County, WI. The driver of the vehicle initially provided false […]
-
Schroeder, Jimmy A. Age 73 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2025 at 2:41 PM
Jimmy A. Schroeder, Sr., 73 of Kendall passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Tomah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Tomah. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Necedah, […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Amber Alert cancelled for missing pregnant teen (BEAVER DAM) An Amber Alert for a pregnant Wisconsin teen is canceled. Beaver Dam Police say 16-year-old Sophia Franklin was found near Omaha, Nebraska with 40-year-old Gary Day. She was taken to a […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 3, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers got a Brice Turang squeeze bunt to walk off the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in 11 innings – NL Central scoreboard – The Bucks have just 7-games left in their season, at Philadelphia tonight – The Badger women’s […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 3, 2025 at 8:06 AM
Kaul says Crawford win is rejection of Musk and Trump (MADISON) Wisconsin’s attorney general says the outcome in the state Supreme Court race sends a message. Democratic AG Josh Kaul commented on Wednesday after Dane County Judge Susan […]
-
April 2025 Spring Election Results
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Mauston School Board Thomas Morris – 1,552 (Re-Elected to School Board) Jess Kayhart […]
-
Blood Drove Coming to MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 5:13 PM
You can help someone in need by donating blood. Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10 from 9 am to 2 pm. Appointments are […]
-
Morgan, Shirley M. Age 81 of Milwaukee and formerly of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Shirley M. Morgan, age 81, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Easton Cemetery, with Pastor Terri Skildum […]
-
McPeek, Patricia A. Age 75 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Patricia A. McPeek, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 on Thursday, March 27, 2025. She was born on March 7,1950, to Stanley and Evelynann (Dominiak) Wodecki in Chicago, Illinois and resided there till […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.