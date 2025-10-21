Some people are criticizing President Donald Trump’s ‘bailout’ of Argentina and how it connects to lost sales by U.S. soybean farmers. Here’s a closer look.
What does a US-Argentina ‘bailout’ have to do with soybeans?
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin releases its annual homicide report
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM
Reporter Sean Maloney talks with End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin Executive Director Monique Minkens about the organization’s annual domestic violence homicide report.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Two arrests made as investigation into West Allis child death continues (WEST ALLIS) We’re hearing more about the investigation into the death of a child in West Allis. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports West Allis police announced Monday that 4 year old […]
Mile Bluff Mauston to Host 2 Day Blood Drive
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 5:56 PM
Donating blood is a generous act that can save lives. As flu season begins, illnesses often prevent regular donors from giving, leading to shortages at a time when hospitals need blood the most. Please consider donating at our two-day blood drive, […]
Booby Trapped Safe Leads to Adams County Fire District to Respond to Business
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 4:20 PM
On Friday afternoon around 4:30pm the Adams County Fire District was requested for a special duty at a local business for a unique HazMat response. The owner of the business had a very old safe that needed a locksmith to open. When the locksmith […]
October 21 – City of Mauston Common Council Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 2:07 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-21-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 21, 2025 at 11:07 AM
How do the Packers handle their kicking situation when Brandon McManus is healthy enough to return – It’s baby steps when it comes to defensive take/aways for the Packers
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 21, 2025 at 11:03 AM
Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, Detroit and Seattle earned wins. – The Packers are off today before starting preparations for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. – The NBA regular season tips off […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 21, 2025 at 8:45 AM
UW Plateville will close Baraboo campus (BARABOO) Amid declining enrollment, another two-year Universities of Wisconsin campus will close. UW-Platteville will cease operations at its Baraboo Sauk County campus, effective May 22, of next year. Campus […]
