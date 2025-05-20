Social media posts said former President Joe Biden’s cancer was “turbo cancer” caused by COVID-19 vaccines. There’s no such thing, and there’s no link between the vaccine and cancer.
Former President Joe Biden’s cancer is a form of “turbo cancer” caused by mRNA vaccines.
Source: Politifacts.com
Pollex, Charles August Age 81 of Quincy Township
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Charles August Pollex, age 81, of Quincy Township, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Services include a visitation on Friday May 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. at Roseberry’s […]
Cernicka, Sandra L. Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Sandra L. Cernicka, age 74, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two students dead following incident at UW-Platteville residence hall (PLATTEVILLE) Authorities are investigating the deaths of two students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Monday. They’re identified as Kelsie Martin of Beloit and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 20, 2025 at 10:56 AM
The Brewers sent the Orioles to their 7th straight defeat – The Packers signed their top pick, WR Matthew Golden – NFL owners meet in Minneapolis this week and the Tush Push, including a revised proposal from the Packers to ban the play, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 20, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Disability advocates have concerns about Medicaid reforms (UNDATED) Advocates for people with disabilities have concerns about changes to Medicaid. House Republicans late Sunday voted to advance the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would extend […]
Gnirk, Greg Age 63 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Greg Gnirk, age 63, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. The wake will take place at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro, on Thursday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Knights of […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:23 PM
Baseball Viroqua 3 Royall 2 Royall 2 Richland Center 1 Adams-Friendship 10 Westfield 0 Wisconsin Dells 9 Lodi 3 Poynette 4 Mauston 2 Reedsburg 10 Portage 0 Bangor 17 Hillsboro 0 Lewiston 7 Cashton 5 Westby 11 Cashton 0 Rio 21 Necedah 6 […]
Royall Splits Pair of Baseball Games in Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:22 PM
The Royall Panther Baseball team split a pair of games in Viroqua on Saturday. The Panthers fell 3-2 to the host Blackhawks. An RBI double from Ben Crnicky tied the game in the 4th at 2-2 but Viroqua got a go ahead single in the 6th […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 19, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Wisconsin Republican party delegates asked to stop squabbling (ROTHSCHILD) Squabbling within the Republican Party of Wisconsin and its county parties must end. That message at the state party convention in Rothschild over the weekend came from 3rd […]
