Snow forecast for Northern Plains and potential record cold in the South

Cold temperatures across much of the U.S. and even snow in parts of the Northern Plains are forecast beginning this weekend. Cities from Baton Rouge to Birmingham could see record low temperatures on Tuesday. Areas of the Dakotas could see…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.