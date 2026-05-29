Should you be taking vitamin supplements? Before you spend your money, follow these five steps to find out whether you really need it, or if your body will simply flush it out.
Do you need to take vitamin (fill in the blank)? One walk down a grocery store’s supplement aisle may have you believing
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/28
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2026 at 5:06 PM
WIAA Regional Final Softball Scores D1 River Falls 4 Tomah 3 (10 Innings) D3 Adams-Friendship 7 Westby 0 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14 Nekoosa 4 D5 Ithaca/Weston 8 Hillsboro 6 (Aubryn Herritz Homerun for Hillsboro) Royall 11 De Soto 0 WIAA […]
-
Royall Softball Claims 1st Regional Title in 21 Years
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2026 at 5:05 PM
The Royall Panthers secured their 1st regional championship in 21 years with an 11-0 rout of De Soto Thursday night. Aunika Wopat got things started with a 2run double in the opening inning to put the Panthers on top and they would only surge […]
-
Turn Up the Music for a Meaningful Cause at Healing Harmonies
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is inviting the community to turn up the volume for a great cause at “Healing Harmonies: A Benefit Concert” on Saturday, June 6, starting at 1 pm at Summit Ridge. This lively afternoon will […]
-
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on May 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM
Looking for ways to live your best life while managing diabetes? Join Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Connect on Thursday, June 4 at 1 pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. This free event is open to everyone—those with diabetes or […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man crushed to death by boat at marina near Milwaukee River (MILWAUKEE) A man is crushed to death by a boat at a Milwaukee marina. Milwaukee Fire first responders initially came for a possible water rescue Thursday afternoon at CenterPointe Marine […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Pope Leo XIV warns of “dehumanization” possible with advances in AI,...
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 29, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert discusses the newly released Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on emerging technologies and the church’s place in safeguarding the “human person” with Madison Bishop Donald Hying.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
SSM St. Mary’s nurses seeking union (MADISON) Citing staffing and retention concerns and a lack of support from upper management, nurses at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital are asking for a union. They rallied outside the Madison hospital on […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 29, 2026 at 10:53 AM
The Brewers open a weekend road trip at Houston tonight – San Antonio evened their NBA Western Conference finals series with a home win against Oklahoma City – The NHL’s Eastern Conference finals resume tonight with Carolina […]
-
Gierhart, Audrey Mae Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2026 at 3:12 PM
Audrey Mae Gierhart, 96, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away May 25, 2026, following a fall at home. Audrey was born on the family farm near Argyle, Wisconsin, to Ashley and Mina Gunderson. On the day she was born, as the story goes, her mother was […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.