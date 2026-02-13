Searchers uncover wreck of luxury steamer lost in Lake Michigan more than 150 years ago

A team of searchers has discovered the wreck of a luxury steamer that sank in a Lake Michigan gale more than 150 years ago. The Lac La Belle left Milwaukee in October 1872. The ship was headed to Grand Haven,…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.