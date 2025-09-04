Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said ‘everybody can get’ the COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration limited the group of people approved to get it. Others may face barriers in access and cost.
“Everybody can get” the COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 8:16 PM
The Brewers and Phillies are wrapping up their 3-game series in Milwaukee this afternoon – The NFL season kicks off tonight in Philadelphia – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s matchup with Detroit – The WIAA […]
Adams County Fair to Change Date to Keep Carnival
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2025 at 3:48 PM
The Adams County Agricultural Society has announced a change to the traditional dates for the Adams County Fair in 2026. The fair will now take place from September 10–13, 2026, instead of its usual dates in August. The decision was made after […]
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Welcomes Todd Conrad as National Sales Director
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2025 at 3:48 PM
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, is excited to welcome Todd Conrad as National Sales Director. Based in the suburbs of Chicago, Conrad will work remotely to support Kalahari across all markets. […]
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Schedules Grief Series
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2025 at 3:47 PM
Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a six-week group grief support and education series each Tuesday from Sept. 30 – Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and Thursday from Oct. 2 – Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. the Hospice / […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Four men convicted in D’Vontaye Mitchell death sentenced, none will serve prison time (MILWAUKEE) Four men convicted in the death of a man outside a Milwaukee hotel will serve no prison time. D’Vontaye Mitchell died in June of last year […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Packers are getting ready for the Detroit Lions but may have to play without a couple of starters – Micah Parsons is getting all the pub, but the Packers will have to deal with Lions pass rushing defensive end Aiden Hutchinson
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The NFL Regular season kicks off tonight with the Eagles playing host to the Cowboys – The Packers are optimistic about newcomer Micah Parsons playing in their Sunday opener against Detroit – The Brewers beat the Phillies 6-3 to even […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Senate Committee hears testimony on Bradyn’s Law (MADISON) At the Capitol, a Senate Committee heard testimony in support of “Bradyn’s Law”, which would increase the punishment for those convicted of sextortion. Brittney Bird […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 8-24 thru 8-31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
8/24 The sheriff’s office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Town of Franklin. The suspect was no longer at the residence but was later contacted and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery. […]
