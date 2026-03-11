Progressive states revive push to tax the rich as wealth disparity deepens across the US
Advocates across the U.S. are hoping a growing unhappiness of wage and wealth inequalities that have increased coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic will help more states adopt policies involve the rich paying more in taxes. Chuck Collins, who inherited…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Oak Creek man arrested for brandishing gun in Racine County school parking lot (STURTEVANT) An Oak Creek man is taken into custody, accused of brandishing a gun near a Racine County school. The man was taken into custody at home on Monday based on […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM
The Badger men’s hockey team hosts Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals tonight – Wisconsin women’s star Caroline Harvey is one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to women’s college […]
-
Mauston Volleyball Honored for Academics, Heller to Green Bay for 3 Point Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2026 at 2:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team was recently honored as being named a WVCA All-Academic Team award winner. Congrats to the Lady Golden Eagles volleyball team on winning on the court and in the class room. The Mauston […]
-
WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom
by bhague@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Federal judges won’t keep Schimel on as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE) Former Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel will not continue to serve as interim US attorney for the Milwaukee area. A panel of Judges on Tuesday announced they […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The NFL’s New Year officially opens later today as teams have to get under the new salary cap and can begin signing players to new deals. — The Bucks fell to the Suns last night and will travel to Miami Thursday. The […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 6:50 PM
The Green Bay Phoenix women are headed to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season after winning another Horizon League Tournament title – Wisconsin and Marquette are both gearing up for their respective conference tournaments – […]
-
WIAA Sectional Final Boys Basketball Scores from Saturday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM
D3 Xavier 76 Berlin 52 D5 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 57 Royall 51 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall) Cochrane-Fountain City 70 Hillsboro 57
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ziegler won run for reelection to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON) A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will not seek reelection next year. Justice Annette Ziegler made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning, […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.