Pride events face budget shortfalls as US corporations pull support ahead of summer festivities

After years of sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events around the country, some companies are pulling their financial support. Some are donating but asking their names not be linked to the events. The scaling back by corporations has left some organizations of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.