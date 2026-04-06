President Trump’s public event calendar went quiet over Easter weekend. Then, social media users spread rumors he was hospitalized. Here’s how a fake image, old photos and unrelated road closures fueled unsupported claims about his health.
How rumors about Trump’s health spread over Easter weekend
Source: Politifacts.com
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Novy, Ronald E. Age 80 Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2026 at 6:46 PM
Ronald E Novy, age 80 died at home on April 4, 2026. Ron was born September 15, 1945 in Hillsboro and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked at Ray-Vac, Ho-Chunk Gaming and farming with the Woolever’s. Ron was a […]
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Beversdorf, Thomas Charles Age 80 of the Town of Rome
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2026 at 6:33 PM
Thomas Charles Beversdorf, 80, of Town of Rome (Nekoosa), passed on April 3, 2026 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Palliative Care after suffering a severe stroke. He passed quietly in the evening with his wife by his side. Thomas was born on […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Eight-year-old Wisconsin girl, subject of AMBER Alert, found safe in Nebraska Saturday (WAUTOMA) An 8-year-old Wisconsin girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert over the weekend was found safe in Nebraska. The alert was posted Saturday after […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federaliz elections
by bhague@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers vetoes overtime and tips state tax exemptions (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers on Friday vetoed Republican authored bills to provide state income tax deductions on tips and overtime. In his veto message on overtime, the Democratic governor said […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 11:39 AM
The Brewers captured another series to start the season. They knocked off Kansas City 8-5 on Sunday as Kyle Harrison tossed 5 1/3 innings for his first win as a Brewer. — College basketball’s National Championship will […]
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City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2026 at 4:11 PM
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM
The Brewers begin a weekend series in Kansas City tonight, the Bucks host the Boston Celtics tonight, and the Packers’ GM says the team needs to learn from mistakes made last season.
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WRN Daily: Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving
by bhague@wrn.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired. In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman […]
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