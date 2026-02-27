President Donald Trump said during the State of the Union that he “will always allow people to come in legally.” His policies stripping people’s legal status and limiting legal immigration contradict that.
Trump said he’s pro legal immigration, his policies don’t
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by bscott@wrn.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Bucks wrap up their homestand against the New York Knicks tonight – Milwaukee native Kon Knueppel broke the NBA rookie record for three-pointers, hitting his 207th in Thursday’s win over Indiana – The top-ranked Badger […]
-
WRN Daily: PSC accepting public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate...
by bhague@wrn.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Beaver Dam residents are bringing concerns about potential energy rate increases to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Regulators are accepting written public comment on Meta and Alliant Energy’s utility rate contract through next […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vance swipes at “crazy Democrats” in Wisconsin stop (PLOVER) Vice President JD Vance was in Central Wisconsin on Thursday. The vice president visited Pointe Precision in Plover, in a follow up to President Trump’s State of the […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM
State Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez charged with disorderly conduct (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed against a member of the Wisconsin Legislature. Milwaukee Democrat, Representative Sylvia Ortiz-Velez is charged with disorderly conduct in […]
-
City of Elroy Accepting Letter of Interest for Vacant Library Board Spot
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:39 PM
The City of Elroy is currently accepting letters of interest from residents who are interested in filling a vacant position on the Elroy Public Library Board. The Library Board plays a vital role in shaping the vision, policies, and long term […]
-
Nicki Ells Selected as Next Adams-Friendship District Administrator
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2026 at 4:38 PM
The Adams-Friendship School District is excited to announce that Nicki Ells has been selected as the next District Administrator. Nicki currently serves as the district’s Business Manager and has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Vance visit follows on State of the Union (PLOVER) The Vice President is in Central Wisconsin today. J.D. Vance’s Thursday visit to a machining facility in Plover is his first to the state since last August, when he highlighted President […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 26, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Bucks picked up their 8th win in the last 10 games, knocking off Cleveland 118-116 – The basketball Badgers laid an egg out west, falling to Oregon 85-71 – The Badger women’s hockey Olympians are back and getting ready for the […]
-
Seeley, Brenda Age 67 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 7:43 PM
Brenda was born February 3 1959 at St Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Norma Frank. She was born with a heart condition which was supposed to keep her inside while other children were playing outside. Despite many attempts to keep […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.