President Donald Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, saying a negative job report shows she is politically biased against him. Economists say data independent of political pressure is a U.S. hallmark and crucial for many metrics.
Trump’s baseless ‘manipulated’ data claim in BLS firing
Source: Politifacts.com
WRN PM Sports
by bhague@wrn.com on August 1, 2025 at 8:47 PM
Churio to IL as Brewers open series with Nationals, Packers host Family Night Saturday
2025 HS Football Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-Man Football Team
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:58 PM
Wonewoc-Center/Weston SilverWolves 8-Man Football Team 2024 Record: 1-7 (1-6 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference) Head Coach: Jake McGlynn Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-5 (2-5 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference) Players […]
Mauston To Host National Night Out at Fairgrounds
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Join The Mauston Police Department Tuesday August 5th from 4pm-7pm at the Juneau County Fairgrounds for National Night Out! Come down, grab a bite to eat and a craft soda, check out first responder vehicles and gear, watch a fire department and k9 […]
Stoughtenger Among Those Honored by Tomah Police Department
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:03 PM
On November 28, 2024, Sergeant Brandon Kuhn, Officer John Reigel, Officer Jayden Olson, Officer Ethan Pedersen, Officer Brad Hoffman, Detective Lieutenant Paul Sloan, Detective Brittnay Westpfahl, and Detective Lindsey Stoughtenger demonstrated […]
Name Released in SUV vs Semi Crash in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Update: The Deceased of this crash has been identified as 90 year old Robert L. Franke of the Mauston area. At approximately 1:36pm on July 29th the Juneau County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls regarding and SUV […]
Ernsting, Gary George Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 3:23 PM
Gary George Ernsting age 79 of Mauston, known to many as “Big Red”, “Russell” and “Turkey” passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, at his home in Mauston, Wisconsin. Born on Independence Day in 1946, in Elgin, […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-1
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man convicted of killing, dismembering Sade Robinson sentenced to life without parole (MILWAUKEE) The man convicted of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. Maxwell Anderson was […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 1, 2025 at 11:09 AM
Brewers swing deals before trading deadline, Badgers and Packers continue training camp
