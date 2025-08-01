Milwaukee man gets life in prison for killing and dismembering a woman on first date

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student on their first date. A jury convicted Maxwell Anderson in June of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges related to…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







