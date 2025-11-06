Pilot program allows some Division III athletes to compete for schools they no longer attend

Cora Anderson and Madison DeCleene spent their first two years at Division III St. Norbert College believing their academic pursuits would force them to end their athletic careers earlier than they wanted. An NCAA pilot program gives Division III athletes…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.