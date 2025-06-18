Photos of candlelight vigil honoring slain Minnesota lawmaker and her husband
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds gathered outside Minnesota’s Capitol for a candlelight vigil honoring former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were fatally shot at their home. Governor Tim Walz, visibly moved, comforted mourners as the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
by bhague@wrn.com on June 18, 2025 at 9:19 PM
Misiorowski starts game two for Crew at Wrigley, Jaire Alexander signs with Ravens
-
Royall baseball Splits Pair in Woodside League
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2025 at 4:47 PM
The Royall Panthers summer baseball team split a pair of games in its Woodside League Tuesday night. Royall opened up the night with a 5-1 victory over Ithaca. Trey Wildes went 5 innings giving up just 1run on 3hits walking 2 and striking out […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Record attendance for 2025 PrideFest (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s PrideFest reported a record-breaking turnout this year. Organizers of the three-day LGBTQ+ celebration that ran the first weekend of June along Milwaukee’s lakefront announced […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 18, 2025 at 10:54 AM
Brewers fall to Cubs, soon-to-be Packers president Ed Policy looks to father’s pro football leadership example in his work
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Supreme Court rules in favor of AG in lame duck case (MADISON) A unanimous decision was released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of the state’s attorney general. The court’s conservatives joined the liberal majority in […]
-
by bhague@wrn.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:06 PM
Hot Brewers at 1st place Cubs, down to the wire for Haliburton and Pacers
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM
-
“Through the Eyes of Our Youth” Photovoice Exhibit Sheds Light on Life in Juneau...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 4:43 PM
Juneau County, WI – South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention (SCA), in partnership with SAFE in Juneau County, invites the community to a powerful and inspiring event: the Juneau County Youth Photovoice Exhibit. The exhibit will be held […]
-
Mauston Summer Baseball Opens up Woodside League with Split
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 3:01 PM
The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.