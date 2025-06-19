“Adopt, Don’t Shop” this summer when you’re looking for a dog says the Wisconsin Humane Society
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society about summer dog adoption.
Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Trial for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan delayed (MILWAUKEE) A trial for the Milwaukee County judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE is delayed. The date for Judge Hannah Dugan’s trial is pushed back to allow […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 19, 2025 at 11:09 AM
Brewers and Cubs rained out, Brewers announce alumni Home Run Derby, Haliburton watch for NBA Finals game 6.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Hazmat incidents tied to couple with cyanide (MADISON) Details of a twisted tale of revenge unveiled, as a woman tied to hazmat probes in Madison this week appeared in court. Prosecutors accuse 41-year-old Andrea Whitaker of helping her boyfriend, […]
by bhague@wrn.com on June 18, 2025 at 9:19 PM
Misiorowski starts game two for Crew at Wrigley, Jaire Alexander signs with Ravens
Royall baseball Splits Pair in Woodside League
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2025 at 4:47 PM
The Royall Panthers summer baseball team split a pair of games in its Woodside League Tuesday night. Royall opened up the night with a 5-1 victory over Ithaca. Trey Wildes went 5 innings giving up just 1run on 3hits walking 2 and striking out […]
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM
“Through the Eyes of Our Youth” Photovoice Exhibit Sheds Light on Life in Juneau...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 4:43 PM
Juneau County, WI – South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention (SCA), in partnership with SAFE in Juneau County, invites the community to a powerful and inspiring event: the Juneau County Youth Photovoice Exhibit. The exhibit will be held […]
Mauston Summer Baseball Opens up Woodside League with Split
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 3:01 PM
The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat […]
