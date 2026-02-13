Perjury probe into ICE testimonies marks latest shooting where evidence contradicts Trump officials
Federal authorities have announced an investigation into two immigration officers who appeared to have made untruthful statements under oath about a shooting in Minneapolis last month. It marks the latest in a string of shootings involving federal immigration agents in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Second gun-related incident in two days at Kenosha high school (KENOSHA) A second gun-related incident in two days at a Kenosha high school. A 15-year-old Bradford High School student was arrested Thursday after posay they found magazines and […]
-
Local Prep scores from Thursday night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 66 Westfield 40 Necedah 43 Wonewoc-Center 37 Bangor 61 Brookwood 57 OT Hillsboro 62 New Lisbon 53 Cashton 44 Royall 37 (Bria Gruen 23points to lead Royall) #10 La Crosse Central 77 Tomah 32 Kickapoo 64 Weston/Ithaca 50 […]
-
Necedah Rallies Past Wonewoc-Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2026 at 6:08 PM
The Necedah Cardinals girls basketball team rallied past Wonewoc-Center Thursday night winning 43-37 on their senior night. Necedah trailed 26-17 in the 2nd half but outscored the Wolves 26-11 the rest of the way to pick up their 5th victory […]
-
Palamaruk, James K. Age 71 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM
James K. Palamaruk, 71 of Kendall passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg/Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be […]
-
Jorandby, Robert J. Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2026 at 3:03 PM
Robert J. Jorandby, age 85, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 8, 2026. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Necedah United Methodist Church in Necedah, Wisconsin. Pastor Damon Pfile […]
-
WRN Daily: US Senate Dems block DHS funding bill; Sen Johnson and MN AG Ellison trade...
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 13, 2026 at 12:10 PM
US Senator Tammy Baldwin on Thursday joined fellow Democrats to block passage of a bill that would continue funding the Department of Homeland Security. Baldwin says Wisconsinites have watched in horror as their Minnesotan neighbors have been taken […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 13, 2026 at 12:07 PM
The Bucks head into the all-star break winning 5 of their last 6 games after Thursday nights 110-93 win over Oklahoma City – The Badgers return to action tonight, playing host to Michigan State in Big Ten play. – The Brewers avoided a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
American Red Cross in extra need of blood donations (UNDATED) Winter weather has created a nationwide blood shortage after storms forced the American Red Cross to cancel drives across the country. The Southwest Wisconsin chapter says the need for […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 12, 2026 at 12:06 PM
The Bucks earned a split of their 2-game series in Orlando as newcomer Cam Johnson poured in 34 points in his Bucks debut. – Bucks coach Doc Rivers and former standout Marques Johnson were both named finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall […]
