Pam Bondi – Trump-era fentanyl seizures have not saved up to 258 million lives, as Pam Bondi said. Here's why.
In President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, fentanyl seizures saved “119 million” to “258 million” lives.
DOGE cuts mean uncertainty for Head Start in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 1, 2025 at 10:19 PM
Wisconsin Head Start providers face uncertainty. Earlier this month, the Trump administration’s DOGE agency shut down the Head Start regional office in Chicago and fired its employees. Family Forum, Inc. provides Head Start for over 300 […]
Erickson, Annabelle R. Age 94 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Annabelle R. Erickson, age 94, of Necedah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria Rosa Mystica Catholic […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police chief placed on administrative leave due to “workplace concerns” (GREENFIELD) A suburban Milwaukee police chief is placed on administrative leave. Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke says Chief Jay Johnson was put on leave effective […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 1, 2025 at 8:05 AM
DNR releases CWD summary of ’24 hunting season (UNDATED) The Department of Natural Resources releases numbers from its 2024 Chronic Wasting Disease sampling efforts. Deer Herd Specialist Erin Larson says more than 17,000 deer were sampled […]
Message From Juneau County Sheriff’s Department on New Patrol Captain
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM
It is with great pride that we welcome Matt Bourgeois into the new role as Patrol Captain of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Your promotion is a testament to your dedication, leadership, and commitment to public service. With 11 years […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/29
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Softball Necedah 5 Royall 2 Royall 2 Necedah 1 Hillsboro 26 Weston 1 (Liz Cairns 4×6 Double, Triple, Homerun, single shy of cycle) Tomah 14 La Crosse Logan 1 New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 7 Cashton 8 Brookwood 2 G-E-T 8 Bangor 4 […]
Royall Necedah Split Softball Doubleheader
by WRJC WebMaster on April 30, 2025 at 3:26 PM
The Necedah Cardinals & Royall Panthers softball teams split a pair of games Tuesday evening, leaving Royall still sitting atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. Necedah took game 1 with a big 3rd inning where they took advantage of […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 30, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The Bucks fell to the Pacers 119-118 in OT, making a first round playoff exit for the 3rd straight year – The Brewers rallied for four runs in the 6th inning and went on to beat the White Sox 7-2
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM
JFC holds final public budget hearing (WAUSAU) The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee held its last public budget hearing in Wausau on Tuesday. During a press conference by committee Republicans, vice-chair Senator Pat Testin of Stevens […]
