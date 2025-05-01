DOGE cuts mean uncertainty for Head Start in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Head Start providers face uncertainty. Earlier this month, the Trump administration’s DOGE agency shut down the Head Start regional office in Chicago and fired its employees. Family Forum, Inc. provides Head Start for over 300 families in Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, and Price Counties. Executive Director Jeanne Myer says there’s uncertainty about who will […] Source: WRN.com







