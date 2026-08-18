One dish: Espresso tonic at Cafe Domestique
Espresso and tonic are quinine-tastic, and Cafe Domestique has it going on.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 18, 2026 at 9:06 PM
The Packers returned to the practice field today and it was another big day for tight end Tucker Kraft – The football Badgers hold an open to the public practice inside of Camp Randall Stadium tonight. – The Brewers return to […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 18, 2026 at 7:05 PM
UW-Madison calls for demolishing Humanities building in capital budget (MADISON) UW Madison is once again requesting state funding to demolish an aging building. The Mosse (mossy) Humanities Building, sometimes called “The Bunker” due to […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 18, 2026 at 1:58 PM
2026 Cashton Eagles 2025 Record: 8-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 9-0 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Wyatt Howell […]
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WRN Daily: Badger Battleground Poll gives Crowley narrow early lead in governor’s race
by bhague@wrn.com on August 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A post-primary poll is out in the campaign for Wisconsin governor. The bipartisan Badger Battleground Poll commissioned by Platform Communications finds Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley with a narrow early lead over Congressman Tom […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
UW System proposes four-year tuition pledge (UNDATED) The Universities of Wisconsin System is proposing a four-year tuition pledge aimed at giving students more predictable college costs. Under the plan, tuition would be frozen for two years […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 18, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers are back in action after an off day Monday. They’ll open a series against Seattle at Am Fam Field tonight. – NFL franchise values are up 31% this year, but the Packers dropped four spots to 22nd in the NFL […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 17, 2026 at 7:39 PM
Big Ten members Ohio State and Oregon are 1 and 2 in the A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll, which came out today – The Brewers are off today and will open a series at home against Seattle on Tuesday night […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Six injured in massive Monday morning semi on semi crash on I-41 (SLINGER) A massive Monday morning crash on I-41 sends multiple people to the hospital. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Washington County deputies investigating the crash that happened […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Candidates for governor are being asked about where they stand on AI data centers (UNDATED) As they campaign around Wisconsin, candidates for governor are giving voters an idea of where they stand on the hot button issue of AI data centers. […]
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