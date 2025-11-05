On New York City’s Election Day, Elon Musk said it was a ‘scam’ that some candidates were listed more than once on the ballot. There’s nothing improper about it: It’s a longstanding practice in New York called fusion voting.
“The New York City ballot form is a scam” because “mayoral candidates appear twice.”
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Krug sees “fact based, political problem” with bill to ban ballot drop boxes (MADISON) At the Capitol, legislation that would prohibit use of ballot drop boxes in all Wisconsin elections received a public hearing in the Assembly […]
Manke, William (Bill) E. Age 77 of Lemonweir Township
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2025 at 3:08 PM
William (Bill) E. Manke, age 77 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 29th, 2025 at his residence doing what he loved to do. Bill was born March 19th, 1948 in Round Lake, IL to Erich L. and Gertrude (Dash) Manke. He was baptised and […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mother and daughter die in residential fire (WAUKESHA) A mother and daughter are dead in a Monday fire at a Waukesha home. Firefighters made their way through heavy smoke to pull 79-year-old Fran Kind and 54-year-old Christine Bova, out of the […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The Packers are approaching the midway point of the season and they’re still struggling to find consistency on offense – The Packers Hall of Fame is adding two new members with its 2026 class.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2025 at 12:06 PM
The Packers have lost TE Tucker Kraft to a season ending ACL injury – defensive back Nate Hobbs will miss some time with a knee injury – The Bucks picked up a big road win as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last second buzzer beater beat […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Trump administration will partially fund November SNAP benefits (WASHINGTON DC) The Trump administration will tap USDA contingency funds to partially fund November SNAP benefits. That announcement Monday as the federal government shutdown continues. […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 3, 2025 at 6:46 PM
The college basketball season tips off around the country tonight – The Bucks are in Indianapolis to face the Pacers tonight – The Packers are hashing over their 16-13 loss to Carolina on Sunday, suffering their first home loss of the […]
Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda for November 4th
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2025 at 6:37 PM
Schultz, Jennifer “Jenny” Lynn Age 50 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2025 at 5:46 PM
Jennifer “Jenny” Lynn Schultz, age 50, of Adams, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025. Jenny was born on May 14, 1975, in Friendship, WI, to Richard and Sharon (nee Cook) Gulas. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in […]
