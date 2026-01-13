Oglala Sioux Tribe says three tribal members arrested in Minneapolis are in ICE detention
The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota said three of the four tribal members detained by ICE agents in Minneapolis last week have been transferred to an ICE facility and called for their immediate release. President Frank…
Miller, Virgil Carl Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM
Virgil Carl Miller, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Friday, January 02, 2026 at home, with his family by his side. Virgil was born June 15, 1938, to Carl Frederick Miller and Alvina (Lubenau) Miller; He was raised in […]
Morgan, Elaine Claire Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:36 PM
Elaine Claire Morgan (Vana, Johnson), age 84, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on February 25, 1941, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Virginia (Werner) Johnson. She […]
Vondrak, Ronald G. Age 84 of Phillips and Formerly of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:27 PM
Ronald G. Vondrak, age 84, of Phillips, formerly of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Friday January 2, 2026. He fought a courageous battle against cancer-adenocarcinoma of the GE Junction. Memorial services, with military honors to […]
Jan 14th Town of Kildare Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/12
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 5:59 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 89 Hillsboro 72 Royall 53 Weston/Ithaca 24 (Bria Gruen 14points surpasses 1,000point milestone in her career) Seneca 33 Wonewoc-Center 20 Nekoosa 58 Rosholt 10 Weyauwega-Freemont 45 Berlin 40 Westfield 35 Wisconsin Rapids 33 […]
Hellers & Hansens Big Night Leads Lady Golden Eagles by Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 5:59 PM
Bre Heller and Crimson Hansen both had nights to remember for the Mauston Golden Eagles in an 89-72 victory over Hillsboro Thursday night. Heller had 22points in the victory and surpassed the 1,000point career milestone knocking down a […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM
Former New Berlin police officer sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in narcotics theft (WAUKESHA) A former New Berlin police officer is heading to jail after stealing narcotics used for K-9 training. Steven Dodson was sentenced to six months in […]
WRN Daily: Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2026 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should not fall solely to the FBI “Should the people of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers has concerns about ICE action in Wisconsin (MADISON) Wisconsin’s governor weighs in on ICE activities in Minnesota. Governor Tony Evers said Monday that investigating last weeks fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis should […]
