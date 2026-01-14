Minnesota protesters, agents repeatedly square off while prosecutors quit after Renee Good's death
Days of demonstrations against immigration agents and a new lawsuit have left Minnesota tense. Federal officers sprayed eye irritant and dropped tear gas at activists on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Students, meanwhile, walked out of a school in a Minneapolis suburb…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-14-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 14, 2026 at 3:16 PM
ARREST OFFENSE REPORT 1-14-2026
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Arson fire at apartment building damages 80 units, displaces dozens (MILWAUKEE) Dozens of residents of a Milwaukee apartment building are displaced after an intentionally set fire Tuesday. The fire at the Hampton Gardens complex on the city’s […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 14, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The Packers are wrapping up exit interviews with the players as they head out and take a little time off before starting the process all over again — Packers tackle Zach Tom is searching for answers with regards to his constant […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 14, 2026 at 12:07 PM
John Blackwell’s buzzer beater gave the Badgers a 78-75 win at Minnesota last night. — Marquette fell to 1-6 in the Big East, falling at St. John’s 92-68. — The Bucks were throttled by Minnesota […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Appleton school district to ask for $15 million referendum (APPLETON) Appleton is the latest school district to ask its residents for more tax funding. W H B Y reports the school board on Monday night voted in favor of a 15 million dollar […]
Miller, Virgil Carl Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM
Virgil Carl Miller, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin peacefully passed away Friday, January 02, 2026 at home, with his family by his side. Virgil was born June 15, 1938, to Carl Frederick Miller and Alvina (Lubenau) Miller; He was raised in […]
Morgan, Elaine Claire Age 84 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:36 PM
Elaine Claire Morgan (Vana, Johnson), age 84, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on February 25, 1941, in Mauston, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Virginia (Werner) Johnson. She […]
Vondrak, Ronald G. Age 84 of Phillips and Formerly of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 7:27 PM
Ronald G. Vondrak, age 84, of Phillips, formerly of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Friday January 2, 2026. He fought a courageous battle against cancer-adenocarcinoma of the GE Junction. Memorial services, with military honors to […]
Jan 14th Town of Kildare Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2026 at 6:01 PM
