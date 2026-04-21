New app using AI aims to expand civic engagement in Minnesota

An app created by a Minnesota resident uses AI to simplify the legislative processes for the public. CivicLoon aims to bridge the gap between elected representatives and constituents. Researchers say AI excels at summarizing and translating documents, though there is…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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